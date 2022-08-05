Paper Girls Is Not Stranger Things – In Some Ways, It’s Better

Another area where Paper Girls truly shines is in its handling of grief, disappointment and acceptance, and the different forms they can take. The pain of realising that you didn’t grow up to be what you dreamed of or finding out that you don’t live past 16, of learning that you’re not on good terms with your closest family and friends, of losing someone you love right in front of your eyes. This show never sugarcoats it. Sometimes life doesn’t work out the way you want it to. And it’s okay.