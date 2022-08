Paper Girls Is Not Stranger Things – In Some Ways, It’s Better

In Stranger Things, it took four seasons for Will’s sexual identity to be all but confirmed and when it happened it was in such a way that it wasn’t his moment alone. It was the driving force for Mike – Will's best friend, whom he obviously loves – to realise how much he actually loves Eleven. Whereas when KJ has her sexual awakening, it is handled in the most delicate way imaginable. Here, there is nothing else to focus on. It is KJ’s moment alone as she grapples with the fact that her future self is a gay student majoring in film at NYU.