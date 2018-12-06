7 Binge-Worthy TV Shows You Can Watch In 30 Minutes Or Less

Sometimes you want a show that you can finish in a weekend without feeling gross for not having left the house for two days. Sometimes you want to slip in a cheeky episode on a commute/in the bath/while you're waiting for your takeaway to be delivered. And sometimes you don't have the patience to sit through a whole hour of a new show just to figure out whether it's worth the investment. Oh, the stress. That's where 30-minute TV shows come in. Lucky for us, the streaming gods have provided a few gems this year that'll keep you just as entertained in half the time. Here are the ones we're whizzing through at the moment.