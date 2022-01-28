If you’ve ever loved someone and been heartbroken, you might find yourself recognising the signs of doom appearing like black mould in some of these couples. It’s a really bewildering feeling. Like, Oh, that woman was me hitting boiling point three months before my last breakup. Or, Wow, that was the first red flag for me in my last relationship. But humans are surprising. And everyone is different. At the beginning of the series I predicted failure for some couples who ultimately came out stronger on the other side. We can’t help but compare. We go off our own personal frame of reference. But it's the same as comparing new relationships to old ones and expecting the same results and reactions. A lot of the beauty of the show came in finally seeing people give their partners some trust and credit.