Farewell, old friend. As revealed in a surprising social media message, Netflix has officially canceled Orange Is the New Black.
The Jenji Kohan-created series, which is based on the memoir by Piper Kerman and explores the lives of the inmates at a women's prison, was one of Netflix's very first original shows and helped the streaming service be seen as a creator of prestige TV.
The official Orange Is the New Black account tweeted the news on Wednesday.
"Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019," shared the Twitter account, accompanied by a video of the cast — including Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Dascha Polanco — bidding farewell to the long-running program.
Though the news is upsetting to fans who have been with the women of Litchfield since 2013, we will return to prison one more time before the show bows out. The seventh season will hit Netflix in 2019, hopefully to wrap up the storylines of many fan favourites.
In the sixth season, Piper (Schilling) is released from prison early, and hints that she may write a book about her experiences. Will the fictional Piper write her own version of Orange Is the New Black, the memoir that inspired the Netflix show in the first place? If so, what Piper writes will be pretty different from the experiences that author Kerman documented... but it's still a fun wink to the Netflix show's source material.
"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with," Kohan said in a statement of the end of the series. "My heart is orange but… fade to black."
Let's hope the months before season 7 prepares us emotionally for this final binge.
