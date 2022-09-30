Mindy Lahiri Helped A Generation Of South Asian Women Fall In Love With Fashion — & Themselves

When I was looking for South Asian women to speak to about the fashion on The Mindy Project, I was inundated with responses, so much so that I heard more incredibly touching stories than I was able to publish here. It's testament to the fact that Lahiri is more than just a brown girl's version of the Sex & The City fashionista. She's a representation of fearless self-expression through style when we don't subscribe to society's ideals revolving around race, gender and size. She's a mirror of what more leading ladies in TV and film should look like, and a reminder that South Asian women can be who they want to be — with or without the designer clothes.