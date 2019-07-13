R29's Official Ranking Of The Best Netflix Original Romcoms

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser



Starring: Shannon Purser, Noah Centineo, Kristine Froseth



Plot: Sierra Burgess is not the popular girl in school. She's fantastic and is really into a guy from another school. The only trouble is that this guy is positioned as someone who's apparently 'out of her league'. The only reason they end up talking is down to a case of mistaken identity (there's a bit of a catfish situation going on via text) and they end up falling for each other. The plot revolves around the question of whether or not Sierra will tell him who she really is.



Is it actually funny? It wants to be, but the intention of the film steers pretty far away from the lol factor.



Is it actually romantic? There are lots of very sweet moments that will make your heart soar even when you don't want it to.