R29's Official Ranking Of The Best Netflix Original Romcoms

Jazmin Kopotsha
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
We tend to be reluctant to admit how much we enjoy romantic comedies, but the love is very much there. Whether in need of a comforting hangover remedy or a sugary sweet reminder that love does exist, romcoms are the answer to so many of our needs. And lucky for us, the entertainment world is full of them at the moment.
The humble romcom has seen a huge boom over the last year or so, and Netflix has very clearly been leading the way. To All The Boys I've Loved Before blew the genre out of the water, and the films that followed have not disappointed. With more Netflix originals on the horizon, poised to make your heart swell with longing for young love, we thought it was about time we took stock of the gems that are already available. Sure, there are romcoms aplenty, but which are worth your time, which will make you laugh and which feature relationships that you can legitimately buy into? We've tried to answer all these questions in our (kind of) official ranking of the best romcoms on the streaming service. Ordered from worst to best, click through to see which film we've crowned number one...for now.
1 of 8
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Starring: Shannon Purser, Noah Centineo, Kristine Froseth

Plot: Sierra Burgess is not the popular girl in school. She's fantastic and is really into a guy from another school. The only trouble is that this guy is positioned as someone who's apparently 'out of her league'. The only reason they end up talking is down to a case of mistaken identity (there's a bit of a catfish situation going on via text) and they end up falling for each other. The plot revolves around the question of whether or not Sierra will tell him who she really is.

Is it actually funny? It wants to be, but the intention of the film steers pretty far away from the lol factor.

Is it actually romantic? There are lots of very sweet moments that will make your heart soar even when you don't want it to.
2 of 8
A Christmas Prince

Starring: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas

Plot: A young journalist called Amber is sent abroad to the fictional nation of Aldovia to write a story about a prince who is due to become king. He's got a reputation for being a bit of a fuckboy but when they eventually meet – Amber somehow manages to sneak around the palace and when discovered, pretends to be the new tutor to the young princess – she discovers that he's not as bad as he comes across in the press. So they fall in love.

Is it actually funny? Not intentionally, but if you take a step back to enjoy the ridiculousness of the entire story you'll find yourself laughing along.

Is it actually romantic? If you consider a small town girl's life being made by marrying into royalty, then yes. Setting the story over Christmas is the real clincher, though.
3 of 8
Set It Up

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs

Plot: Two assistants to typically shitty, high-powered New York execs are struggling to keep their heads above water. They meet, realise they're fighting the same unrewarding battle and decide to work together to get their bosses off their backs. The solution? Hook their bosses up and hope that falling in love is enough to make them better, kinder managers. Obviously, in setting their respective bosses up, a romance starts to blossom between them at the same time.

Is it actually funny? It's a bit try hard in places but if you like predictable gags, then sure.

Is it actually romantic? Not really, no. It's your classic unsexy boy-meets-girl formula but a bit jaggedy around the edges.
4 of 8
The Kissing Booth

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald

Plot: Guy and girl are best friends. Guy's older brother is very attractive but off limits. Through the planning of a ridiculous fundraiser (a kissing booth), girl and guy's older brother end up spending time together and things take a turn towards romance – even though they 'shouldn't'.

Is it actually funny? Not particularly, but you can see where the humour is meant to land.

Is it actually romantic? It should be. In many ways it ticks all the high school love story boxes, but there's something gross about kissing booths that automatically knocks off the romance points.
5 of 8
Someone Great

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Lakeith Stanfield, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Rosario Dawson

Plot: Jenny has a super cool job as a music journalist and has a super cool boyfriend called Nate. However, she's offered a job in a new city which then prompts her and her boyfriend to break up, triggering a wild and relatable spiral of drinking and moping around. Her best pals agree to go on one big night out to help her get out of her funk, and slowly but surely she starts to get over her ex. Sort of.

Is it actually funny? Yes it is but not as consistently as you might hope it to be. DeWanda, Gina and Brittany are a gem of a trio, though.

Is it actually romantic? In parts, but it's not meant to be. Netflix nailed the break-up-romcom here, and the love between friends overrides the romantic love that Jenny used to be focused on.
6 of 8
Always Be My Maybe

Starring: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves

Plot: Two childhood pals fall out and don't talk to each other for 15 years. But they just so happen to bump into each other as adults and though there's still a charming vibe between them, they've done that classic thing of taking very different paths that wouldn't typically cross had Cupid not nudged them in the right direction. It's the 'are we friends or are we in love' dynamic that you're used to, but with the ever-wonderful Ali Wong and a narrative that does actually make sense.

Is it actually funny? No, not laugh out loud funny, but you'll smile a lot. Keanu Reeves makes it.

Is it actually romantic? If childhood crush turned adult infatuation is your vibe, then yes.
7 of 8
The Perfect Date

Starring: Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Camila Mendes

Plot: Humble, attractive good guy Brooks Rattigan really wants to go to Yale, but can't afford it. When Brooks overhears someone complaining about having to take their cousin to the dance, he offers to step in for a fee. This spirals into a business and next thing you know, girls can hire Brooks to be their stand-in boyfriend for specific occasions. The girl he has his eye on is super popular and the girl who fancies him (and gives him the idea for this weird money-making scheme) isn't on his romantic radar. At least, not at first...

Is it actually funny? You'll get a few chuckles out of it.

Is it actually romantic? Yes because Noah Centineo is the boyfriend we've fantasised about since childhood.
8 of 8
To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Plot: Lara Jean has written love letters to all the boys she's had crushes on. These letters are for her, and her alone. She keeps them in a box in her bedroom but somehow they're sent to each of the guys she had written about. Panic and drama ensue, of course, but one of the unsuspecting recipients – the popular, lovable lacrosse player – has a plan that'll help Lara recover from her romantic faux pas. That plan involves pretending to be in a relationship and then realising that they're actually into each other.

Is it actually funny? Yes but in a sweet, earnest way.

Is it actually romantic? One hundred percent. It knocks the whole concept of high school romance out of the park and turns a simple bottle of Yakult into something beautiful.
