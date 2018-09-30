The furthest one can reasonably go while nursing the nausea, pain and regret of the night before, is putting a film on. You don't want to go pressing play on any old thing, though. Now is not a time for risks. Oh, no. You specifically need the comforting lull of a vaguely familiar movie to ease you back to normality. The next couple of hours of entertainment are a huge investment of your time and we're here to make sure you spend it well.