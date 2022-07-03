Story from Entertainment

The Heartstopper Cast Had The Best Response To Anti-LGBTQ+ Protestors At Pride

Nick Levine
Photo: Netflix
On Saturday, more than a million people attended what is believed to be London's biggest ever Pride parade. This year's event was extra special because it marked the 50th anniversary of the inaugural 1972 Pride march.
Organised by the Gay Liberation Front (GLF), the 1972 march was attended by around 700 people, paving the way for Pride to become an annual celebration of progress, protest and solidarity for the UK's LGBTQ+ community. Poignantly, a number of GLF stalwarts took part in yesterday's parade, too, holding placards that read: "I was there in 1972."
Still, Saturday's parade was a truly multi-generational affair which welcomed LGBTQ+ folks and allies of all ages. Among the marchers were the cast of Heartstopper, the hit Netflix series that has been widely praised for its sweet and sensitive depiction of young queer lives.
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Heartstopper cast members Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell are seen coming into contact with anti-LGBTQ+ protesters on the parade route.
They dealt with their presence in an entirely appropriate way: by dancing joyously to Whitney Houston's LGBTQ+ anthem "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" while giving the homophobes the middle finger.
Sharing the clip on Twitter, Sky News journalist Scott Beasley wrote: "The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter."
In a subsequent tweet, cast member Kit Connor declined to take credit for drowning out the anti-LGBTQ protestors, pointing out that his cast mates Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft were "front and centre" when it happened.
The UK's LGBTQ+ community will gather again next Saturday, 9th July, for London Trans+ Pride, an event designed as a "response to the injustices that trans+ people face daily, all over the world".

