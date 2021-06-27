Thousands of trans people and allies gathered in the capital on Saturday for London Trans+ Pride 2021.
Marchers held up placards saying "Black trans lives matter", "fuck the cis-tem", "legalise my identity", "trans rights now!", and "out of the closet, into the streets" as they made the mile-long march from Wellington Arch to Soho Square.
Protesters turned out to demand equal rights for the trans+ community, better access to healthcare and legal recognition of non-binary people. Guttingly, the government has recently said it has "no plans" to introduce this crucial form of gender recognition.
Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf delivered a stirring speech during the rally at Soho Square. According to PinkNews, she told the crowd: "Take a second to understand how important this is. How necessary this is. How beautiful this is."
Bergdorf continued: "When we have spaces like this, it’s a reminder to see god in each other. Whatever god is. A higher power. To treat each other how we want to be treated.
“This is not a moment. We are not a moment. This is our legacy. As different as we are as individuals, we are reflections of each other – inextricably linked and spiritually bonded by community. This is evidence of community."
Happy trans pride today ⚧ 🏳️⚧️ I love you all 💓— BIMINI! STREAM GOD SAVE THIS QUEEN (@biminibabes) June 26, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Bimini Bon-Boulash also took a moment to address the crowd. They pointed out that 52 years since the Stonewall Riots kickstarted the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement, "we're still fucking having to protest trans rights".
Frankly, that's a ridiculous and shameful state of affairs.
You can find out more about London Trans+ Pride 2021 and check out pictures from the event on its Instagram page.