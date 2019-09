Newspaper coverage at the time claimed that the police pulled all of the people who were at The Stonewall Inn that night into the street (Christopher Street, which is still a largely queer neighbourhood in Manhattan). And the rebellion began. Police officers took sledgehammers to the jukebox, the cigarette machine, and other parts of the bar (and "confiscated" the cash register), and Stonewall patrons threw anything they could at the police. They formed dance lines to taunt police officers and chanted words like "Occupy — take over, take over," "Fag power," and "Liberate the bar," according to The Atlantic . On the first night of what would become a nearly week-long rebellion that drew an estimated 1,000 people, 13 people were arrested and four police officers were injured, the NY Daily News reported at the time