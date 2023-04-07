Why Gal-Dem’s Closure Feels “Too Close To Home” For Black Creatives

Kevin was also entirely sceptical of the sudden wave of support from “well-meaning” customers or brands wanting to be seen as doing the right thing. “We turned down a lot of money and collaborations over the past three years — from ALL your favourite brands. Because we knew and felt it was always going to be a one-night stand kinda thing. Because of this, we’re not dependent in a lot of ways that other Black and brown-owned companies are now, that’s no tea no shade — like, we get it — everyone has to do what they have to do, but the main function of POCC is protection and growth of community so we HAVE to turn away from the spaces that hurt us regardless of the money they want to and wanted to throw at us.”