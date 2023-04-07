Why Gal-Dem’s Closure Feels “Too Close To Home” For Black Creatives

We are incredibly sad to announce that gal-dem is closing.— gal-dem (@galdemzine) March 31, 2023
Several factors that have contributed to this difficult decision, including numerous challenges with running a small, mission-driven, independent media company. We’ve shared more here https://t.co/0jAK94fG55
Does Gal-Dem's Closure Signal The End Of 'Black Square Summer' Allyship?
“I think for people like me who operate a non-traditional media platform that covers a non-traditional subject matter and content, gal-dem was a symbol of what we could do on our own, a symbol of how we could pioneer conversations around the topics that mattered to us..."
Black Businesses Are Struggling After 'Buy Black' Support Dwindles
“The decision to close gal-dem feels too close to home. One that many of us are grappling with on a daily basis.”
Businesses are cutting back, people are being laid off, and purse strings are tightening. With that also comes a decrease in the emphasis on buying Black, supporting local businesses and our local communities...
“There needs to be more nuance and understanding about what it means to run a business that is Black-owned in a society that is inherently anti-Black,”