The Best Tweets, Instagrams & Signs From The #March4Women

Thousands of women have gathered in central London to mark International Women's Day at the annual #March4Women.
Hosted by CARE International UK, an organisation devoted to fighting poverty globally, this year's #March4Women focused on the impact of climate change on women globally.
High-profile marchers included Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer, activist Bianca Jagger, singers Raye, Emeli Sandé and Låpsley, poet Nikita Gill, lawyer and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Labour MP Emily Thornberry and 15-year-old climate activist Scarlett Westbrook.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan and actor George MacKay attended too.
The march began at London's Southbank Centre and culminated in a Grand Finale at Parliament Square hosted by Sandi Toksvig.
Explaining why climate change is a "gendered thing" ahead of the march, Toksvig told the Press Association: “Women are the ones who are going to suffer the most, the ones who are going to do the subsistence farming, they are the ones who when things get bad are the victims of domestic violence.
"We absolutely need to look at the bigger picture on this and this is where the urgency comes from," Toksvig added. “We need men who are running the corporations to make massive changes and they need to make them today.”
This slideshow tells the story of the march using the inspiring, witty and thought-provoking signs made by marchers.