Women and girls bear the biggest burden of the global warming crisis. According to the UN, women make up 80% of people displaced by climate change. In many countries around the world, women are the primary caregivers and providers of food and fuel, which makes them more vulnerable to the impact of climate change.
These women's voices are vital in the fight against global warming because they are uniquely placed to be changemakers. They are seeing firsthand the impact of climate change on their communities and can feed back how they adapt to their new environment.
With the 2030 deadline for achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals approaching, it's important now more than ever to offer women an equal space to contribute to the solution.
This was recognised by the 2015 Paris Agreement, which called for gender equality and women's empowerment, highlighting the fact that women are disproportionately impacted and can do an incredible amount of work to confront climate change.
For Women's History Month, we wanted to shine a light on the female leaders of the world. They are entrepreneurs, activists and scientists, all leading the fight for global sustainability. We've chosen to highlight 14 women for their hard work and dedication to ensuring women and girls all over the world have a brighter future.
