The series is as much about Kate's heartrending search for identity as it is about the wider quest for justice for the massacre of almost a million people. The narrative is elaborate, and you'll find yourself trying to piece together parts of the story before knowing what the story even is. Needless to say, there are some deep and troubling secrets about Kate and Eve's past to unearth. There's guilt, there's obligation and there's a level of tension that drives the plot at a pace you'll be desperate to keep up with. Be ready to settle in for eight hours of one of the most gripping thrillers we've seen on UK television in a long time.