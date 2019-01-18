Unsurprisingly, she wants answers and hopes that London will be able to give her some. Marnie takes a room with disarmingly friendly Shereen (Sonia Sawar), the only person she knows in the city and someone she and her friends used to bully at school. She seeks medical advice for her condition for the first time and is told that, actually, she might just be sexually suppressed and is encouraged to "experiment". It doesn't quite go how you think it will. Marnie also considers whether she might actually be a sex addict, and so goes to join Sex Addicts Anonymous (they quickly realise that no, she's definitely not a sex addict) where she meets Charlie (Joe Cole), who has a porn addiction. To say she has a journey is a wild understatement.