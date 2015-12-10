Internally, I would fixate on a non-existent problem – often, a not very meaningful or likely one – and turn it over in my mind all day. It might be something trivial, like “should I have sent that email” or something fundamental, like “should I be in my relationship”.



As my anxiety started to build, there grew an ever-widening chasm between the worlds outside and inside of my head. Mostly, I was racked with the question of causality: What was making me feel like this? Was I actually unhappy in my job and my relationship? Or was this rapidly advancing feeling of anxiety disturbing peace?



Then, things took a bit of a dive. One morning I woke up and – I can’t remember the first time (because there were to be so many) – a violent image came into my mind. It was the image of female genital mutilation. As someone who lacks the capacity to watch a horror film in case I see something too gory, this gave me a gut wrench. ‘Ugh’, I thought, and shook the image out of my mind.



Only, it came right back, again and again. It wasn't a photographic image, but an abstract one, a visual fear of something unknown. It was a thought, but it triggered a physical reaction each time, before a feeling of alarm about why that thought had occurred.



I should say at this juncture that I have never had a direct experience of female genital mutilation, I have only read about it, and have never considered it a phobia before. Immediately I was flooded with guilt and confusion: How could I, someone living in a social and cultural bubble that is safe from the threat of FGM, be indulgent enough to feel pain from this thought?



But soon, what exactly the thought was became totally irrelevant, and said guilt and confusion became eclipsed by the inability to think about anything other than it happening. Upwards, I’d say, of a thousand times a day. Every thirty seconds.