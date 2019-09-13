That scene, six years ago, left viewers reeling. But at the beginning of this new season of Top Boy – now on Netflix with Drake on board as a producer, having moved over from Channel 4 – there’s not much time to mull over the past. Sully is coming to the end of a prison sentence and Dushane, who has been living in Jamaica with a cousin, is back in his hometown after getting into trouble with a kingpin. "Is it safe for you to be back?" Dushane’s mum, Pat, asks. His old estate is unrecognisable; skeletons of the market stalls beside which he and his crew used to operate rankle him almost as much as having to wait an age for a wanky £3.50 artisan coffee. Besides the knowing wink towards the backdrop of encroaching gentrification (you'll snigger at the references for a moment before the reality settles), we know it’s definitely not safe for Dushane to be back. But he doesn’t have much of a choice.