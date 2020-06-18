12 Beautiful Black-Owned Etsy Shops To Bookmark Today

From its seemingly endless assortment of both vintage and handmade goods to its ability to directly fund and communicate with the makers behind them, there's plenty that drives us to Etsy on a weekly (if not daily) basis. But, the latter reason significantly outweighs the former for motivating us to shop the site in support of Black artists, designers, and craftspeople.
As we look to direct our spending towards the community’s economic empowerment, frequenting Black-owned Etsy shops will put funds back into the very hands that made the item we’re buying — whether that's a pair of chunky polymer-clay earrings that look like a work of modern art or a romantic mini-dress perfect for a courthouse-couture wedding.
Ahead, we've lined up a small few of the many beautiful Black makers who sell their wares through Etsy. Please share your favourite shops in the comments below.
