I feel like there should be a documentary on Kanya or something, just so people can be reminded. Because I feel like a lot of people are like Yeah, yeah. Kanya King. She does the MOBOs but no one really knows the depths of what it took to even start it and the hurdles and things that she had to go through. I don't really know the back story and it was probably difficult to get to these stages. Even getting on TV in the first place, a black music awards, without there being trouble. You know the stigma is that there’s going to be trouble, it’s going to get locked off, they shouldn’t do it, extra police… She's fought through all of that and kept it going how many years, you know what I mean? So I feel that we need to highlight that. Someone needs to show all the younger generations coming up what it took and who she is.