How To Be A Strong Ally To Your Marginalised Friends

"I wanted to write this book as a tool for people who are beginning their journeys in being actively anti-racist but aren't sure where to begin or how to use their voices, and for those who have already started their journeys but are looking for new ways to keep up the anti-racist momentum," Williams tells Refinery29. She adds that since putting anti-racist content on her Instagram following the death of George Floyd, a number of people have reached out to her, saying this is the first time they have engaged with such content.