Our Favourite Books By Black British Authors & Why We Love Them

No matter where books sit on your list of cultural consumption – our TV watch list is full, knowing where to start with podcasts is impossible and how does anyone make time for the cinema these days – there’s no denying how impactful they are when you do eventually get to reading.
Somewhere in the farthest region of your mind is the memory of the first time you were completely consumed by a book. You’ll remember finding a little piece of yourself in someone else’s words and that’s no minor thing. Even more so if accurate representation isn't something you’re used to.
That’s why we’re taking the opportunity to celebrate the books by black British authors who did that for us. Whether it's the rogue Christmas gift that turned out to be a capsule of knowledge about unfamiliar lives, the book recommended by a thoughtful primary school teacher or the recent bestseller that generations below us will be talking about in years to come, these are some of our favourite books by incredible black British writers. Hopefully, they’ll resonate with you, too. Tell us about your favourites in the comments below.