R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For Black History Month

Welcome to autumn, kids. It may be darker, colder and a little less appealing to leave the house but there’s a whole lot worth venturing out for this month. Trust us.
October is Black History Month, of course, so we’ve taken the opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting events celebrating black culture over the next few weeks.
If you’re in the mood for a cinema trip, make sure The Last Tree is high up on your watch list as the early reviews have been incredible. Zadie Smith fans, rejoice – your favourite author has a brand-new book on the way and she’s going to be hosting a couple of talks to mark the release, too. Elsewhere we’ve got incredible theatre, dreamy artwork and the return of sellout Black Girl Fest, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. Ready your calendars and clear some space; here’s this month’s entertainment agenda.