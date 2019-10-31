Slay In Your Lane’s Yomi Adegoke Chats To Her Mum About Being Black, Brave & British(-ish)

I'm surprised that in this day and age it still exists. I think it will always exist – when I have grandchildren, great grandchildren. I don’t know when it will ever end. But you’re dealing with it in the right way. This generation is less like us, burying our heads below the parapet. You people speak your mind, say anything there is to say to do with race. You’re out there trying to deal with it. Less of us felt able to do that. I admire that. I’m proud of you – you’ve done a lot of panels, you’ve been told to talk here and there, you’ve won several awards. The book has made you famous –