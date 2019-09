Brilliant Women-Led Podcasts To Listen To This Spring

How do you choose which podcast to listen to next ? Is it a recommendation from an entertainment-savvy friend? Is it when you find out one of your favourite people on Twitter has launched one of their own? Or do you mindlessly scroll through the iTunes, Acast and Spotify recommended lists and hope to land on one with a pretty cover picture? We've all been there, friend, but fear not! We have a sweet resolve for your eager ears. Whether you're looking for the perfect accompaniment to your backlog of true crime documentaries or are looking to expand your knowledge a little bit, there's plenty out there – and we're here to help you narrow it down.