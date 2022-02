The Makers Of Serial & S-Town Have A New Podcast & It’s Set In Birmingham

It all started with a strange letter, which was sent to Birmingham City Council in late 2013 and was supposed to be secret correspondence from Islamic extremists who were planning on infiltrating the city's schools in a supposed plot called Operation Trojan Horse . Despite being swiftly debunked as false, a copy of the letter was leaked to the press in early 2014, sparking national panic and leading to a crackdown on a number of Muslim educators, as well as harsh counterterrorism measures implemented by the UK government. The eight-episode podcast will observe the ripple effects of the scandal for years to come, and on Syed's hometown.