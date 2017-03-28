Impatient fans were teased with the first two minutes of the podcast nearly two weeks ago. In this preview, Brian spent most of it telling us about antique clocks and what an absolute bugger they are to fix. "You often can't tell what's been done to a clock over hundreds of years." He said. "Maybe there's damage that was never fixed or fixed badly. Sometimes entire portions of the original clockwork are missing but you can't know for sure because there are rarely diagrams of what the clock is supposed to look like."