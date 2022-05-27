Brilliant Women-Led Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

How do you choose what podcast to listen to next? Is it a recommendation from an entertainment-savvy friend? Is it when you find out one of your favourite people on Twitter has launched one of their own? Or do you mindlessly scroll through the iTunes and Spotify recommended lists and hope to land on one with a grabbing picture? We've all been there but fear not! We have a sweet resolve for your eager ears. Whether you're looking for the perfect accompaniment to your backlog of scam documentaries or some reassuring relationship advice, there's plenty out there – and we're here to help you narrow it down.
Female voices are reverberating across the airwaves and we've picked out some of our favourites on the podcast scene at the moment. Whether it's celebrating Black women in music, a twisty deep dive into the occult or a hilarious new format that sees people dig into why they might be single, we've got it covered. Ahead, find some of the smart, funny and engaging women who are talking about the things that matter to us.