Best friends and first-time authors Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené are baffled when people ask them whether writing a book together put a strain on their relationship. "We’ve gone through way more stressful stuff than that," laughs Yomi. "Being able to do something that’s, god willing, going to help lots of young black women is cool but getting to do it with your best friend is even better," she says. Their book, Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible, is the "first of its kind," says Elizabeth. Frustrated with the lack of self-help-type books written specifically for young, black, British women, marketing manager Elizabeth asked her friend Yomi, an award-winning journalist, whether she’d be interested in writing it with her. The result is a series of personal essays that tackle work, relationships, beauty, money, education and health from Yomi and Elizabeth’s perspective. They also spoke with 37 inspirational black British women, including BAFTA award-winning director Amma Asante, bestselling author Malorie Blackman, Labour MP Dawn Butler, musician Estelle and Vogue publishing director Vanessa Kingori about their experiences. "There are so many great bits of advice for successful women in the book full stop," says Elizabeth. "You don’t have to be a black British woman to read it."