Your Spotify Subscription Now Includes Audiobooks — Here Are 20 Of Our Favourites

In case you missed it, audiobooks are now included in your Spotify premium subscription. The streaming service has announced that it's adding over 150,000 audiobooks to its catalogue — which means you can now listen to your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks on the same platform.
Your premium subscription includes 15 hours of listening each month and you can pay for extra audiobooks as you go.
The catalogue includes new releases, trending fiction and complete series from some of the world's biggest authors.
From bestselling thrillers to new Australian voices and game-changing memoirs — here are our 20 favourite books on Spotify right now.