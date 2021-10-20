Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Book-ish
Book-ish
GLAAD Joins The Fight Against LGBTQ Book Bans
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Janelle Monáe Is Writing A Short Story Collection Inspired By
Dirty Computer
...
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Buki Papillon’s
An Ordinary Wonder
Is Anything But Ordinary
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
If We Were Different, We’d Be Perfect: An Exclusive Excerpt From Yrsa Daley-Ward...
by
Yrsa Daley-Ward
Advertisement
Book-ish
Solange Joins The Black Book Revolution With Saint Heron’s Free Community ...
Stephanie Long
Oct 20, 2021
Black Love
Well-Read Black Girl & R29Unbothered Present The Black Love Reading List
R29 Unbothered
Oct 14, 2021
Unbothered
Phoebe Robinson’s Tiny Reparations In The Publishing Industry
Stephanie Long
Oct 8, 2021
Book-ish
We’re Raising A Fist For The Radical Hood Library, Noname’s Lates...
Last week, Noname opened the Radical Hood Library, a Black-led, Los Angeles-based literary liberation project that was created to service Black and brown p
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
CaShawn Thompson & Lilly Workneh Are Reminding You That #BlackGir...
In 2013, CaShawn Thompson declared that Black girls are magic. Inspired by negative attention Black women were receiving in the media, the illustrious phra
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Hey, Hurston/Wright Foundation — What About Black Trans Lives?
Updated September 24, 2021, 4:06pm ET: In 1990, Marita Golden and Clyde McElvene created the Zora Neale Hurston/Richard Wright Foundation as a supportive s
by
R29 Unbothered
Advertisement
Book-ish
Nichole Perkins Is Giving Black Women Permission To Be Perfectly ...
Nichole Perkins, a renowned pop culture commentator and former podcast host, is not afraid to dive deep. On the award-winning Thirst Aid Kit podcast, for e
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
The Essential Role Of Indie Black Bookstores In The Fight For Lib...
During the summer of 2020, when streets were ablaze with fury and protest, and the Black community mourned George Floyd’s murder, something else was also
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Morgan Harper Nichols Was Just Diagnosed With Autism — Now She’s ...
Morgan Harper Nichols has been autistic since childhood, but it wasn’t until her recent diagnosis that things became clear for her. “Since I was young,
by
Stephanie Long
Black History Month 2021
Books By Black Women We Can’t Wait To Read In 2021
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
With
Black Futures
, Jenna Wortham & Kimberly Drew Bring ...
What does it mean to be Black and alive right now? And what do future generations need to know? At the tail end of a traumatic year—one in which Black an
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Our Favorite Black Women Authors Share The Books That Impacted Th...
The annual Well-Read Black Girl Festival is upon us, and this time, it’s going virtual from November 6-8. An ode to Black Political Power: Past
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Alyssa Cole’s
When No One Is Watching
Gives A Frig...
In June, shortly after the George Floyd protests began, Abraham Knofler was so upset with Bedford Stuyvesant’s Burly Coffee for posting a Black Lives Mat
by
Stephanie Long
Unbothered
Listen To An Exclusive Excerpt From Mahogany L. Browne’s
In a world where the maligning glare of society teaches them to do otherwise, Mahogany L. Browne wants Black girls to love themselves. “The conversation
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Alive At 89: How A New Annual Festival Plans To Memorialize Toni ...
On August 6, 2019, the world was hit with an overwhelming loss with the passing of Toni Morrison. The Nobel laureate was more than just an author; she was
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
Books By Black Women We Can’t Wait To Read In 2020
by
Stephanie Long
Book-ish
The Gilded Ones
Author Namina Forna Could Be The Toni Mo...
In the forthcoming YA fantasy trilogy The Gilded Ones, women bleed gold, a metaphor intended to represent the commodification of women. “We are seen as o
by
Stephanie Long
Advertisement
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted