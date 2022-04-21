Why Kai Harris Fought To Write A Story About Black Girlhood In What The Fireflies Knew

“I think that love is so many things. It's so complex and I think we have to realize how much it's it's action, it's intention, it's thought, it's energy, it's belonging, it's commitment. I think that when I said that my definition of love lives with those people like, those are the people who taught me about love because of their commitment to me, their intentionality, their loyalty, and their ability to to see me. I think I'm a person who cares a lot about being me and being loved while being me. I don't want to change or manipulate or alter myself to be loved. I think love is about showing up exactly as I am and giving the other person the space to show up exactly as they are, then we meet in the middle. We try to figure it out. It's messy sometimes, and it's complicated and it's difficult to do. But that's it for me — that we can be fully who we were created to be with one another and accept that, cherish that, protect that, fight for that. That's love."