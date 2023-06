Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider Taught Me To Stop Hiding Myself

In Audre’s essay, The Transformation of Silence into Language and Action , she probes readers with the question of “Are you doing your work?”— not for others' appeasement, but for the betterment of you. One does not have to be a self-proclaimed feminist to allow the power woven into this question to challenge them to humbly brave the outcome of introspection. Audre leads readers into this question by declaring who she is: woman, Black, lesbian, warrior, poet. These are unwavering facts about herself that no one can strip away. By concisely defining who I am in the same manner, I’ve been able to take a firm stance on the path of “doing the work” to develop as an individual, which in turn will make me a better asset to society. Since Audre identifies who Audre is, she makes it clear that any other attempts from other people (or the nay-sayer that lives in our heads) to define her outside of those things are false, until she declares that it isn’t.