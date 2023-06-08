Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider Taught Me To Stop Hiding Myself

Quite frankly, I’ve served as a people-pleasing-perfectionist for the majority of my life and I had to come to the reality that the tie to my erotic suffered because of it. Spending years misconstruing my passions and undervaluing the joint efforts of my feelings and logic to avoid the possibility of disappointing anyone outside of me along the way delayed my progress. Choosing a life of willingly disappointing myself through suppression did nothing for the way I show up in society except create resentment for hiding myself.



Sister Outsider speaks to the humanity of any individual and their essence in the formulation of society. The poetic delivery of Audre’s wisdom will undoubtedly stick with me and serve as a guide to owning my identity within the world. Nowadays I stretch my limbs, embed confidence in my posture, and embrace my inner makeup, embodying my identity found in the mirrored space in my head to deliberately do the work of being wholly me.