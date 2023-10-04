The most important bookish day of the year for us e-readers is looming closer: Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. What we are thinking of as an autumnal Prime Day itself, this sale event will, of course, include several Kindles on sale starting at $79.99. Whether it's the TikTok-viral hack of buying the Kindle Kids for your adult self or getting the newest writable Kindle Scribe as a
little big special treat, there's something here for every type of reader at (almost) every price point. Don't get discouraged if the Kindle you've been yearning for isn't included (other than in special bundles), because we're sure the deals will only keep on coming the closer we get to the big sale dates — and we'll keep you updated when they do. Keep on reading to shop these editor-approved Kindles on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.
Have you also seen that viral TikTok saying that the Kindle Kids is just like the OG but way more affordable (and cuter)? It's true! Adults who have purchased it for themselves in the reviews agree, and say: "It costs less, includes the ad-free home page, includes a case, and has an extra year warranty."
The differences between the normal 2022 Kindle Kids and the Kindle Kids Paperwhite are the following: the Paperwhite has a slightly larger screen, it's waterproof, and it has adjustable warm light. Other than that, they're exactly the same, but way more affordable.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature has wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage compared to the 16 GB in the original Paperwhite. This bundle is only $3.98 more than the device by itself and includes a black fabric cover and a wireless charging dock.
This Kindle (2022) bundle is $15 less than if you were to buy the device by itself, then the fabric cover and a power adapter separately. It's also a good way to go ahead and buy yourself some insurance against future drops and dings — not to mention low battery warnings.
The Kindle Paperwhite bundle, just like the original Kindle, is $34.98 more than buying the device by itself and it includes a fabric cover and power adapter — everything else is the same with 16GB of memory and an ad-supported lock screen.
The newest Kindle release is officially on sale! It has some of the most exciting Kindle features, like 64GB of storage and (finally) a writable screen with an included pen — plus, the brightest front light and screen compared to other Kindles.
