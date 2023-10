Your Summer Beach Reads Are Sorted Thanks To Amazon’s Big Kindle Sale

little

The most important bookish day of the year for us e-readers is here: Amazon Prime Big Deals Day . What we are thinking of as a spring Prime Day, this sale event includes several Kindles on sale with prices starting at $149. Whether it's the TikTok -viral hack of buying the Kindle Kids for your adult self or getting the newest writable Kindle Scribe as abig special treat, there's something here for every type of reader at (almost) every price point.