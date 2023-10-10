52 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales Our Editors Are Shopping

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
On your marks, shoppers — the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are finally here. Some of us remember a time when the only sale event that attracted crowds and warranted news coverage was Black Friday. But times have certainly changed with Amazon Prime Day, and its smaller spin-off, Amazon Prime Deal Days, both of which rival their sale counterparts in terms of scale, savings, and ubiquity. Amazon didn’t disappoint with its annual sale event back in July, and this particular spin-off sale is shaping up to be no different.
The best deals from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023
The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Homewares & Appliance Sales
— Instant Brands: Up to 49 per cent off select appliances
— DeLonghi: Up to 47 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances
— ECOVACS Robot Vacuums: Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums— Eufy: Up to 32 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums— Philips: Up to 47 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances
— Sunbeam: Up to 47 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances
— Roborock Robot Vacuums: Up to 36 per cent off select robot vacuums
— Nutribullet: Up to 32 per cent off on select appliances
— Bosch: Up to 40 per cent off on select Bosch products
— Koala: Up to 20 per cent off Koala mattresses, sofas and more
— Russell Hobbs: Up to 37 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances
— Ergotune: Up to 20 per cent off select office chairs
— Breville: Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances
— Hoover: Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers
— LEGO: Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more
— Miele: Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners
The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tech and Gaming Sales
— Amazon Echo devices: Up to 75 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices with 2 for $40 on the Echo Pop, and over 50 per cent off on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
— Fire TV devices: 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube
— Apple: Up to 25 per cent off on select Apple products
— Bose: Up to 51 per cent off on select Bose Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker
— PlayStation: Up to 31 per cent off on select PlayStation products
— Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off on select Sennheiser products
— Samsung: Up to 55 per cent off on select products from the Samsung
— Sony: Up to 40 per cent off on select Sony Bravia LED 4K TVs, headphones, soundbars and more
— Ring: Up to 33 per cent off on Ring home security systems
— Corsair: Up to 40 per cent off on select Corsair products
— Logitech: Up to 53 per cent off on select Logitech products
— Lenovo: Up to 46 per cent off on Lenovo laptops and accessories
— SnapWireless: 25 per cent off SnapWireless travel electronics
— Razor: Up to 53 per cent off on select Razor products
— Yamaha: Up to 50 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers
— Nintendo: Save on select games
— DELL: Up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
— LG: Up to 41 per cent off select monitors
— SanDisk: Save up to 60 per cent off select storage solutions
The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Fashion Sales
— Nike: Up to 50 per cent off select Nike products
— Birkenstock: Up to 50 per cent off select Birkenstock products
— Hoka: Up to 50 per cent off select Hoka products
— Bonds: Up to 52 per cent off a range of Bonds products
— Casio: Up to 59 per cent off select Casio watches
— Lacoste: Up to 54 per cent off select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more
— Crocs: Up to 44 per cent off select Crocs styles
— New Balance: Up to 40 per cent off a range of New Balance shoes
— Adidas: Up to 49 per cent off select Adidas apparel
— Calvin Klein: Up to 51 per cent off select CK clothing, shoes and more
— The North Face: Up to 36 per cent off select North Face clothing, shoes and accessories
The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Beauty and Wellness Sales
— Garmin: Up to 54 per cent off on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers
— GHD: Up to 49 per cent off on select GHD products
— Braun: Up to 49 per cent off on select Braun products
— Remington: Up to 49 per cent off on select Remington products
— Philips: Up to 49 per cent off on select Philips products
— Mermade Hair: Up to 38 per cent off on select Mermade Hair stylers
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Australia in 2023?
In Australia, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, October 10, with local deals on Amazon Australia that will run for 48 hours until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 11.
International deals from the UK, US and Japan will be available through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEDT) on October 12, giving Aussie Prime members a whopping 65 hours of deals.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its seventh year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily and hourly deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you might think it's getting long in the tooth after all this time, the lustre of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit. In fact, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action.
So think of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as a spin-off version of the main event. While it will be slightly smaller, it will still be jam-packed with all the juicy sales and deals you're used to seeing from Amazon Australia.
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?
As mentioned above, if you’re unsure about joining Amazon Prime but don’t want to miss out on Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. (For Prime Day, this is kind of the perfect time to work the system, if you know what we mean.) In addition to free shipping, you'll get early access to blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Lightning Deals, beloved original Prime Video TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and over two million songs ad-free with Amazon Music.
How do I get access to Prime Day deals?
Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $9.99 per month after the trial is up. You might even already have one, since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.
If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sales are done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.
As always, we will be curating an edit of the best Amazon Prime Big Day Deals in Australia, so be sure to bookmark this page ahead of next week's sale.