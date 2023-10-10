52 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales Our Editors Are Shopping

What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its seventh year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily and hourly deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you might think it's getting long in the tooth after all this time, the lustre of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit. In fact, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action.