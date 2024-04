I Tried Lululemon’s Trending Define Jacket & I’m Never Taking It Off

Even notoriously itchy elements like the zip, which goes all the way up under the chin, are comfy thanks to padding that folds right around the plastic teeth. The sleeves are long, going right down to your hands, with thumb holes for extra warmth and little flaps that you can fold over your fingers on seriously cold days. Lululemon really has thought of everything. In fact I’m writing this while wearing the jacket indoors on my sofa: a true testament to how cosy and comfy it really is. (Plus I don’t have to drop it to the floor like my trusty dressing gown before every Zoom call.)