I Tried Lululemon’s Trending Define Jacket & I’m Never Taking It Off

I did, however, have reservations about the BBL promise. If this is actually more of a deterrent for you (as it is for me), worry not. Sizing plays a key role in how closely the jacket hugs your figure. The majority of reviews on lululemon's website (which are overwhelmingly positive, btw) recommend taking your usual size. For a real figure-hugging fit, TikTok users suggest sizing down; if you prefer things a little oversized, you can of course always size up. I’m currently between sizes so I went for the latter option, shrugging on a UK size 10 that was snug yet definitely felt like a jacket rather than shapewear.