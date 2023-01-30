“I’m Still Insecure” — How Black Women Really Feel About BBL Surgery

“I hated my body and that is putting it mildly. I went years without looking at my naked body in a mirror because I would work myself into tears every single time,” Michelle says, bringing her hand to her face to catch her tears. “From when I was a teenager, I knew I wanted to get surgery because I was an ugly child and nobody let me forget it. Those comments stayed with me and even now, I still think of myself as that girl with crooked teeth and a fat stomach. I thought getting a BBL would fix that complex and it did, but not completely.”