“I’m Still Insecure” — How Black Women Really Feel About BBL Surgery

It is common knowledge that many women get cosmetic surgery to get rid of insecurities that are sometimes caused by society’s pervasive beauty standards. For the past few years on social media, words like “hourglass” and “coke bottle” have been used to characterise a desirable female body. A tiny waist and large buttocks have felt like an unwavering beauty standard and this notion is strengthened by the number of celebrities who are willing to go under the knife to attain this body ideal. For Black women observing this persistent body standard, large buttocks have always been attributed to us and, throughout history, we’ve even been fetishised for it. Perhaps this is why more Black women are turning toward cosmetic surgery to align with this “natural” standard.