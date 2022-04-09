39 Brands Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

If you've had a few things lingering in your Amazon shopping cart and you haven't taken the plunge yet, now might be the time, my friends.
Starting yesterday, April 10, and running through to Wednesday, April 13, Amazon is throwing its Big Smile Sale, which involves a bunch of big-name brands slashing their prices by up to 75%.
You can score a range of discounts across all categories, including homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, video games and more. It's important to note that Amazon typically drops new sales each day, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with all the best deals.
Advertisement
Scroll on for our top picks from the Amazon Big Smile Sale.
These are the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale deals
Beauty
— Avene: Save up to 25% on select Avene products
— Bioderma: Save on select Bioderma products
— COSRX: Save on select COSRX products
— Laneige: Save up to 34% on select Laneige products
— Weleda: Save on select Weleda products
— Eylure: Save on select Eylure lashes
— Dr.Jart: Save on select Dr.Jart products
— SULWHASOO: Save on select Sulwhasoo products
— Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic personal care products
— Braun: Save up to 54% on Braun's hair removal range
— Bioderma: Save on select Bioderma products
— COSRX: Save on select COSRX products
— Laneige: Save up to 34% on select Laneige products
— Weleda: Save on select Weleda products
— Eylure: Save on select Eylure lashes
— Dr.Jart: Save on select Dr.Jart products
— SULWHASOO: Save on select Sulwhasoo products
— Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic personal care products
— Braun: Save up to 54% on Braun's hair removal range
Fashion
— Lacoste: Save on select Lacoste clothing
— Bonds: Save on select Bonds clothing
— Nike: Save on select Nike apparel
— Under Armour: Save on select Under Armour apparel and shoes
— FILA: Save on select FILA clothing
— Wrangler: Save on select men's and women's Wrangler clothing
— Rip Curl: Save on select Rip Curl clothing, shoes and accessories
— The North Face: Save on select North Face clothing
— Champion: Save on Champion clothing and accessories
— Dickies: Save on select men's and women's Dickies clothing
— Sketchers: Save on select Sketcher's women's shoes
— Columbia: Save on select Columbia apparel
— Lee and G-Star Denim: Save up to 20% on select denim and apparel
— Bonds: Save on select Bonds clothing
— Nike: Save on select Nike apparel
— Under Armour: Save on select Under Armour apparel and shoes
— FILA: Save on select FILA clothing
— Wrangler: Save on select men's and women's Wrangler clothing
— Rip Curl: Save on select Rip Curl clothing, shoes and accessories
— The North Face: Save on select North Face clothing
— Champion: Save on Champion clothing and accessories
— Dickies: Save on select men's and women's Dickies clothing
— Sketchers: Save on select Sketcher's women's shoes
— Columbia: Save on select Columbia apparel
— Lee and G-Star Denim: Save up to 20% on select denim and apparel
Advertisement
Home & Kitchen
— Instant Pot: Save on select Instant Pot essentials and accessories
— Logan & Mason: Save on select Logan & Mason bedding products
— Tontine: Save on Tontine Pillows, Quilts and Bedding
— Cooper & Co: Save on select Cooper & Co. Homewares
— Philips: Save on selected Home and Kitchen products from Philips
— Bosch: Save on select Bosch tools
— RENPHO: Save on select RENPHO personal care and massagers
— Logan & Mason: Save on select Logan & Mason bedding products
— Tontine: Save on Tontine Pillows, Quilts and Bedding
— Cooper & Co: Save on select Cooper & Co. Homewares
— Philips: Save on selected Home and Kitchen products from Philips
— Bosch: Save on select Bosch tools
— RENPHO: Save on select RENPHO personal care and massagers
Tech
— Apple: Save up to 19% on AirPods and iPads
— Amazon Echo Devices: Save up to 65% on select Echo devices
— Sony: Save on select Sony headphones
— Crosley Turntables: 20% off select Crosley Products
— Lenovo: Save on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories
— Urbanears: Save on select Urbanears headphones and speakers
— Anker: Save on select Anker Accessories
— LG: Save on select LG Monitors
— Soundcore: Save on select Soundcore earbuds
— Amazon Echo Devices: Save up to 65% on select Echo devices
— Sony: Save on select Sony headphones
— Crosley Turntables: 20% off select Crosley Products
— Lenovo: Save on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories
— Urbanears: Save on select Urbanears headphones and speakers
— Anker: Save on select Anker Accessories
— LG: Save on select LG Monitors
— Soundcore: Save on select Soundcore earbuds
All Big Smile Sales are as marked.
For additional perks like fast shipping and exclusive deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.