39 Brands Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Bree Grant
If you've had a few things lingering in your Amazon shopping cart and you haven't taken the plunge yet, now might be the time, my friends.
Starting yesterday, April 10, and running through to Wednesday, April 13, Amazon is throwing its Big Smile Sale, which involves a bunch of big-name brands slashing their prices by up to 75%.
You can score a range of discounts across all categories, including homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, video games and more. It's important to note that Amazon typically drops new sales each day, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with all the best deals.
Scroll on for our top picks from the Amazon Big Smile Sale.

These are the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale deals

Beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Avene: Save up to 25% on select Avene products
Bioderma: Save on select Bioderma products
COSRX: Save on select COSRX products
Laneige: Save up to 34% on select Laneige products
Weleda: Save on select Weleda products
Eylure: Save on select Eylure lashes
Dr.Jart: Save on select Dr.Jart products
SULWHASOO: Save on select Sulwhasoo products
Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic personal care products
Braun: Save up to 54% on Braun's hair removal range

Fashion

Bonds Organics Triangle Bralette
Lacoste: Save on select Lacoste clothing
Bonds: Save on select Bonds clothing
Nike: Save on select Nike apparel
Under Armour: Save on select Under Armour apparel and shoes
FILA: Save on select FILA clothing
Wrangler: Save on select men's and women's Wrangler clothing
Rip Curl: Save on select Rip Curl clothing, shoes and accessories
The North Face: Save on select North Face clothing
Champion: Save on Champion clothing and accessories
Dickies: Save on select men's and women's Dickies clothing
Sketchers: Save on select Sketcher's women's shoes
Columbia: Save on select Columbia apparel
Lee and G-Star Denim: Save up to 20% on select denim and apparel
Home & Kitchen

Logan & Mason Platinum Collection Tahiti Tan Quilt Cover Set
Instant Pot: Save on select Instant Pot essentials and accessories
Logan & Mason: Save on select Logan & Mason bedding products
Tontine: Save on Tontine Pillows, Quilts and Bedding
Cooper & Co: Save on select Cooper & Co. Homewares
Philips: Save on selected Home and Kitchen products from Philips
Bosch: Save on select Bosch tools
RENPHO: Save on select RENPHO personal care and massagers

Tech

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple: Save up to 19% on AirPods and iPads
Amazon Echo Devices: Save up to 65% on select Echo devices
Sony: Save on select Sony headphones
Crosley Turntables: 20% off select Crosley Products
Lenovo: Save on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories
Urbanears: Save on select Urbanears headphones and speakers
Anker: Save on select Anker Accessories
LG: Save on select LG Monitors
Soundcore: Save on select Soundcore earbuds
All Big Smile Sales are as marked.
For additional perks like fast shipping and exclusive deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.
