I've tried many crew socks, but honestly, most of them either made me feel like I was about to hit the netball court or go to school — neither of which were the look I was going for. Then, a few weeks ago, I was flicking through Instagram Stories and was stopped in my tracks by what I've now confirmed to be the perfect fashion sock. I immediately suspected it would be The One, and not just because it was the extremely stylish Sydney-based creative, Ally May Carey , wearing the sock (though that alone is a ringing endorsement).