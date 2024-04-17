ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Australian Fashion Week

This Just In: All The New Fashion & Beauty Launches To Know In April

Angela Law
Last Updated 17April,2024, 11:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy of The North Face
Though we may be well and truly on the slide into winter, the beauty and fashion worlds are embracing the warmer weather. This is good news for anyone planning a summer trip to the northern hemisphere in the coming months, with retro swimwear, lightweight knits that will fit nicely into your vacation wardrobes.
But if you're settling in for the winter months like us, then you'll be pleased to hear there are a few launches to support you through the chill. A new and nourishing lip balm has found its way into our handbags, and candy-pop-coloured hair tools are brightening our days, while durable (and waterproof) outwear is ready to keep us cosy on all of our winter adventures.
Keep on scrolling for the most exciting launches for April 2024.
