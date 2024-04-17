This Just In: All The New Fashion & Beauty Launches To Know In April

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Though we may be well and truly on the slide into winter, the beauty and fashion worlds are embracing the warmer weather. This is good news for anyone planning a summer trip to the northern hemisphere in the coming months, with retro swimwear, lightweight knits that will fit nicely into your vacation wardrobes.
But if you're settling in for the winter months like us, then you'll be pleased to hear there are a few launches to support you through the chill. A new and nourishing lip balm has found its way into our handbags, and candy-pop-coloured hair tools are brightening our days, while durable (and waterproof) outwear is ready to keep us cosy on all of our winter adventures.
Keep on scrolling for the most exciting launches for April 2024.