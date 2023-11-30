8 Hair Tools R29 Editors Swear By For A Guaranteed Good Hair Day

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While it might sound superficial, there's no denying the impact a good hair day can have on your overall mood, helping you to move through the world with confidence.
And here are Refinery29, our editors rely on some trusty, tried-and-tested hair tools to help achieve just that.
Whether it be curling or straightening, or just finding a really good brush, investing in the right hair tool can help to cut your morning routine in half, streamlining your daily getting ready process. And with the likes of Dyson and GHD leading the charge on innovative hair tools and groundbreaking new technology, there is a tool out there to suit you no matter your hair type, length or style.
From the Dyson Corrale to the GHD Curve (and a hairbrush thrown in there for good measure) scroll on as six Refinery29 editors share the buys they rely on for a guaranteed good hair day.