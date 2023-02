It’s definitely worth sectioning up the top portion of hair at this point, so you can start running the styler through, from the bottom and working your way forwards. If you have longer hair, you'll have no problem gliding the GHD Duet through your lengths, though if you have a bob haircut (like I do), you'll be familiar with the usual struggle of grabbing onto the shorter lengths at the back of your hair. I usually just let mine live their life without too much interference and hope for the best, so that's exactly what I did here. Once the tool is turned on, there is a lot of air blowing around and though that’s the entire point, it made grabbing onto my little sideburns tricky. But with a little bit of concentration, I was able to get there.