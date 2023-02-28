The really fun thing about my hair is that it needs to be blow-dried sleek and straight at the root from when it's towel-dried, otherwise I have no hope of taming my cowlicks and frizz (plenty of hair stylists have tried and failed). Something I did notice when using the GHD Duet is that the drying barrel has about an inch of cold ceramic plates surrounding it, making it harder to dry your hair smoothly at the root, where I need it most. Overall, the drying function left my hair smooth and silky (much like a salon blowout would), though with some frizzy, kinky bulk towards the root. Since my hair never fares well with a blow dry and always requires additional styling from a straightener or curling tong, I wasn't overly surprised.