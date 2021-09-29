100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic‘s reach extends far beyond its pages; it’s a 360 campaign fueled by dedication and intention, and an experience meant to impact the lives of Black girls everywhere. It’s a means to celebrate their existence while increasing the visibility of their accomplishments, past and present. And in collaboration with Rebel Girls, Workneh and Thompson were able to create this book from cover to cover along with other Black women and non-binary people. The book, which features both well-known names and legends in the making from around the world, was born beneath an inclusive and all-encompassing lens, which was especially important for the team.