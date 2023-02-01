In many ways, we’ve been here before. Some people believe that visibility and representation equals safety. And while it can, I also know that it then makes some people targets. So when we see the rise in visibility and representation, we also see the rise of hate. How do we combat that? The books we write provide the truth from the perspective of people who actually live that truth. I was educated with textbooks that were written by white people. They hid the most heinous parts of what slavery looked like. The brutality of what Jim Crow looked like. Both my parents grew up before Jim Crow ended. I have living people in my life who know intimately what that experience was like, from the north to the south. This is our reality. This is not history that is far removed. It is still with us. And the powers that be have done a phenomenal job at making that time seem far away. But our books and the stories we tell are showing young people that we are so much closer to that history — that truth —- than we think. And most of this stuff is replicating itself now. History is repeating and contorting and manifesting itself in different ways in our current world. We owe it to the next generations to give them the tools they need to build a better, more robust, truthful world. Books are those tools.