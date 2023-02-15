The issue of banned books is one that is about surveillance and control. It’s about policing both the pleasure and power of all people, but especially those who are seen as incapable of making sound decisions for themselves. This is why abolitionists are vocal about looking at how our libraries and schools function. As Julia reminds me, “Schools are supposed to be a place where curiosity is nurtured and protected and where we learn to develop those skills of critical consciousness.” I’d argue that the same should be said of libraries.As several states enacted laws prohibiting enslaved and free African-Americans from reading, abolitionists argued for literacy as a fundamental right and necessity for African-Americans. Today, instead of outlawing literacy outright, censorship is being used as a tool to restrict marginalized people in prisons, libraries, and schools. Which begs the question, what are lawmakers so afraid students will do if they are taught from a culturally responsive lens? If they learn the history of racism in this country? If they read stories where they are reflected in the characters? Clearly, for the powers that be, fully actualized beings who understand where they come from and what their people endured are very dangerous.