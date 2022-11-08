S: When I think about Black Internet effect, it truly is the impact that we have via the Internet, via the way we move culture, and via the way we shift industries. Everything good about the Internet — whether it's comedy or entertainment or hip hop or music or celebrities or just the Mecca of consumer interest — Black people are at the heart of driving that. The way our communities have mobilized made the Internet popular. I think that story is truly still untold. Our impact is immeasurable, to be frank. And I think for me, a lot of my time at Twitter — with Twitter being my first real job and me being so into data, me being in the trenches of identifying trends and where they came from and working with data engineers to literally identify specific people or clusters of groups that ignited certain trends or sparks on the platform — I feel like that part of my career was truly able to help quantify what we already qualitatively know. I think that was the onset of me wrapping my head around Black Internet effect and the idea of Black people and BIPOC people having so much influence on the masses.