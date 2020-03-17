6 Black Women In Tech On How They Got Their Start In The Industry

The tech industry is largely a man's world, and a white man's world at that. According to this National Center For Women & Information Technology study, women of color made up only about 11% of the computing and mathematical workforce in 2019, with Black women only comprising 3% of the total. These numbers are changing for the better, albeit slowly. And if we want to change the face of the Silicon Valley archetype, representation is imperative.
So we're peeling back the curtain on what it really means to be a woman of color in tech. We talked to six Black women — from a marketing manager at Instagram to a privacy manager at Google — about how they got started in tech, what advice they would give to other Black women looking to start in the industry, and what tech companies can do to make the industry more inclusive of women of color.