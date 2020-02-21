Meet The Founders Of Black Women Talk Tech — Where They’re Building The Next Billion-Dollar Business

Lauren Washington: It's so important as you're building your business to have people you can ask questions to. For Black women, there just aren't a lot of women who are going where we'll all trying to go — we're all trying to create billion dollar businesses, and there are so few who are at that valuation. So what has worked for me as I've built my business is finding peers to be my mentors. Talking to people about what they're doing, filling holes in each other's skillsets, and sharing information to build each other up as we're moving. I think if you're looking for someone who has your experience, which is really important as a Black woman tech entrepreneur because our experience is very different from others, you may need to just find people who are on your level or a little bit above you to build each other up.