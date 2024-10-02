My Show Bria Mack Gets A Life Was Critically Acclaimed & Still Got Canceled. Now What?

In debriefing the news with our producing team, this was the question, our biggest disappointment remained that more people hadn’t even gotten the chance to see the first season. When we looked at our social media metrics some of our biggest engagement came from places like New York, London, and as far as Accra, and Nairobi. It confirmed for the team what we knew to be true: there is an audience hungry for the show but we were locked in to a country-specific streamer, and it felt like there weren’t many other options than for it to slip into oblivion. Now, the show only serves as a great sample of the kind of work I want to make in meetings with other network executives for future shows.