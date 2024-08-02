Issa Rae Brings Viarae, Vibes (& Jokes!) To Broccoli City Festival

Who said Broccoli City Festival was just for the music? To be fair, the annual festival brought out an amazing lineup of artists, stars, and standout performances this past weekend in Washington, D.C., but the festival was made that much sweeter with a touch of bubbly, courtesy of Issa Rae’s very own Prosecco brand, Viarae.
The brand invited guests into a summer oasis for the weekend, filled with botanical vibes, community fellowship, gorgeous bartenders on tap, and of course, flowing libations for all. Setting the tone for the entire festival, the activation gave us a chance to sip and savor the eye candy, ahem, we mean drinks all day. And when that D.C. humidity started hitting, they even brought in a special styling activation from Sienna Naturals, the natural hair brand from Rae and Hannah Diop, for a much-needed mane refresh.
“Broccoli City was truly a one-of-a-kind experience and I’m so happy that I got to be a part of it, both as a host and a sponsor,” Rae said to Unbothered over email. “This was my first time attending the festival, so being able to bring Viarae and Sienna Naturals to festival goers and witness their joy made my experience even more special.”
It was the perfect pairing for the music right across the way, as we were all serenaded by artists like PartyNextDoor and Kaytranada and then made sure to turn up with our girls Megan Thee Stallion and the incomparable Victoria Monet.
And of course, it wouldn’t be an Issa Rae moment without some jokes! The multi-hyphenate founder introduced Meg on stage – complete with her own personal Viarae bottle in tow – and jokingly announced that she’d be coming out with her new album: “Issa The Pony.” Now we know she’s just kidding, but with these brands and a bevy of others under her belt (including her own record label), would we really be surprised if Rae added recording artist to the roster next? We already know she can rap.
Guess we’ll have to wait until next year’s Broccoli City to find out!